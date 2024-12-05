Obituary: Dianne Christine McGurran

Dianne Christine McGurran, age 89 of Vaughn, a longtime teacher at Vaughn Public School, passed away Wednesday evening November 13th 2024. Dianne was born in Winona Minnesota June 19th 1935, the first child of Clark C. Guile and Lara 'Jean' Caswell. With Clark being a salesman, the family moved often. She graduated from Redfield High School in Redfield South Dakota May 1953 then completed 1 year of schooling at Northern State Teachers College when Clark was transferred to Aberdeen South Dakota.

The final move she made with her parents was to Grand Forks North Dakota. Dianne and her friends had decided to move to Hawaii when she met Dennis McGurran at a dance. Hawaii was out! They married November 19th 1958 in Denver Colorado. Their loving bond of 64 years produced four children, Dan, Dave, Mark and Shellie. In September 1963, Dennis and Diane bought a house in a new housing development (Big Sky Vista) in Vaughn Montana. Nine months later (June 9th) their 'brand new house' had water up to the light switches, compliments of the 1964 Sun River flood.

Dianne developed a deep love of the outdoors from her parents. In 1973 after years of family camping trips to various places in Montana and Canada, Dennis and Dianne purchased mountain property in Wolf Creek Montana. Their pride and joy, 'The Cabin', was built in 1987 by family and carpentry/masonry friends. In their later years, when Dennis was ready to head for home, Dianne always convinced him to spend 'one more day'. He always obliged.

Dianne was approached by the Vaughn Public School Board of Trustees in early 1970 to fill the position of Kindergarten teacher. Even though she didn't have a teaching degree at the time, they allowed her to teach while finishing up her degree at the College of Great Falls. Her first class included her daughter Shellie. She later obtained her Masters of Elementary Education degree August 1990. Throughout the years she taught grades kindergarten through third grade along with remedial reading. Saying Dianne was a dedicated teacher hardly does her justice. The hours she spent outside the classroom---whether grading papers, preparing for upcoming projects, or engaging with parents---went far beyond what was expected of her. Her unwavering dedication was a gift to all who were fortunate enough to be in her care. Finally, after 35 years of teaching, Dianne retired in 2004.

Dianne is survived by; sons, Dan (Tricia) and Mark (Jackie); daughter, Shellie Heckman (Darwin); grandchildren, Bo, Sara (Dan), Ty, Chase (Mark), Trevor, Bridger, Cade, and Walker (Shellie); great-grandchildren, Reese, Keelan, Brynn, and Mac (all Trevor and Tana); and siblings, Joan Remely and Peter S. Guile.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.