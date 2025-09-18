Obituary: Donald "Don" Earl Nicklin

Donald “Don” E. Nicklin, 90, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2025, surrounded by his family. He faced many years with Parkinson’s disease with quiet strength and resilience, and left this world in the same way he lived his life — with love, courage, and dignity.

Born January 12, 1935, in Ozark, Missouri, the middle of 11 children, Don proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Frazier and the USS Mitscher. After his service, he began his career with The Boeing Company in Seattle as an industrial engineer. It was in Seattle, at Ivar’s Fish House, that Don met the love of his life, Janice Vorwerk. They married on December 23, 1960, and built a marriage of 65 years filled with devotion, adventure, and laughter.

Don’s career took him across the country to missile sites with Boeing for 24 years before he launched his own business, Happy Home Insulators, in Great Falls. He retired in 2000. Through it all, he remained a devoted husband and father. Don and Janice raised their children, Cory and Lani, with a deep appreciation for the outdoors. Weekends were often spent camping, fishing, hiking, or hunting, and Don made sure Janice regularly returned home to her family farm in Minnesota. The favorite family trip was canoeing through the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota.

A man of many talents, Don always kept a yard and garden that were the envy of the neighborhood — his lawn was the first and greenest each spring. He loved to cook, especially baking bread and making scrapple, a skill he honed while serving as a Navy cook. His kitchen creations were as much a gift of love as they were meals. He loved help from his many grand dogs.

Don and Janice’s home was a gathering place for family and friends alike. It was known as a place of welcome. Don gave Cory’s friends their first jobs in his business and even reached out to the local Mission for extra help when needed. His kindness and generosity touched countless lives.

Don is survived by his beloved wife, Janice; son, Cory (Denise); daughter, Lani (Roger); grandsons, Jon (Tanya) and Alex; great-grandson, Drake; as well as one brother and two sisters.

As Don requested, there will be no service. The immediate family gathered at the family cabin in Lincoln, where his ashes will be placed — our happy place.

And I think to myself, what a wonderful world.

