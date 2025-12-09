Obituary: Donald Hugh Toner

Donald Hugh Toner died on December 3, 2025 in Great Falls, MT at the age of 95. He was at peace and surrounded by his children.

Don was born in Everett, WA on September 30th, 1930, the son of Francis G. Toner and Isabelle Mooney Toner. He spent his early years in the United States, then his parents returned with him to Belfast, Ireland, where he was raised. He attended St. Gall's school until he was fifteen, when he had to begin working at the Harland & Wolff shipyard as a welder.

After discovering he was a US citizen, he joined the Air Force in 1952. He did two tours in Vietnam and was stationed in many other places around the world. While in Sterling Wendell, France, he met and married Berthille Bier. They divorced after 27 years but remained lifelong friends.

During his time in the military he received a BA in History from the University of Nebraska and an MS in Psychology. He achieved the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, and retired from Malmstrom Air Force Base in 1979 after 26 years on active duty.

Of all the places he had visited, he loved Montana the most, settling down to work as a clinical psychologist at the Golden Triangle Mental Health Center.

Until the very end of his life he was vigorously active. He loved exercising, becoming a fixture at the gymnasium on Malmstrom AFB. He was an avid cyclist as well. Don actively worshiped at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls. He was always up and busy, tinkering with or repairing anything he could find. He loved to go to thrift shops to pick up books, which he would gladly share with you.

His greatest joys were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Sands (née Toner) of Belfast, Ireland, his daughter Mary Duckett of LaCrosse, WI, and his granddaughter Jessica Black of Springboro, OH.

He is survived by his children Brigitte Toner-Black, Isabelle Carpenter (Matt) and Daniel Toner (Tammy) , his grandchildren Matt Duckett, Kara Hoffman, Angela Devereaux, Cody Toner, Liam Toner, Ethan Carpenter and Samuel Carpenter and his six great-grandchildren.

Don will be missed as a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and steadfast friend. Per Don's request funeral arrangements will be private.

