Obituary: Marvin Lee Porteen

Marvin Porteen, age 82 of Sun River, passed peacefully during a nap on March 3, 2026. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2026, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel with burial at Manchester Cemetery. Marvin was born June 18, 1943, in Hinsdale, Montana, to Carlo Porteen Sr. and then Eleanor Stuff, who later became Eleanor Shipp.

Marvin, along with his older brother, Carlo Jr., grew up and raised hell during their childhood in the Hinsdale/Glasgow area amassing numerous stories of youthful antics, one of which involved taking Limburger cheese sandwiches to a local dance. In addition, he earned middle child status when his younger brother, Doug Shipp, was born in 1957. Orneriness was a lifestyle and one family member remarked that Marvin would happily “wade through a half-acre of manure for a fight.” Marvin also spent summers in Wolf Point on Dick Strachan’s farm, which was one of his happiest childhood memories and netted him many lifelong friends. He eventually graduated from Glasgow High School in 1961.

His first job right out of high school was road construction, which he often reflected as being one of the greatest learning experiences he ever had. Growing in experience as a young man, Marvin then worked at Markles Mayflower in Glasgow where he honed not only his unequaled work ethic but also a knack for business. In 1963, he married local Glasgow girl, Linda Christensen, and embarked on building his family, having a son and a daughter, and unleashing his entrepreneurial spirit.

In the decades that followed, Marvin worked in various industries and built businesses across the Highline. He owned Northern Transfer and The Bee Motel in Havre as well as Shelby Ford in Shelby, where he prided himself on putting together the slickest color combinations of the ‘70s model F-150s that sold wildly.

Although Marvin was busy with his various businesses across the state, his passion was always in farming and ranching. Following his dream, he settled in the Fairfield Bench area, raising registered Black Angus, haying, and growing barley for Anheuser Busch. He also ran farms in Bynum and Vaughn. As an accomplished horseman, Marvin’s gifts in riding and roping were only matched by his tenacity for survival. Businesses and marriages came and went, but Marvin bravely moved forward through life’s circumstances. He treasured the people who stood by him during trying times, such as one of his dearest friends, Arlene Lee, and spent nearly 35 years with long-time partner, Glenda Smith.

Affectionately known as “Cowboy” by friends across the state, Marvin had a presence that, wherever he resided, left an indelible impression that often rose to mythic status. He was one of the best storytellers, often telling tales on himself, that would make you laugh so hard that your gut would hurt for hours afterward. Marvin delighted in the accomplishments of his son and daughter as well as his numerous nieces and nephews. He loved going to rodeos or watching them on television. He loved Country music and occasionally you’d catch him singing a tune on stage with a local band who dared not to tell him no. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping, but rarely allowed himself respite from responsibility.

Marvin was Montana, through and through. He was known as tough, but fair; unyielding, but wise. He took pride in helping folks. He was loved deeply by his entire family and by those he held as close as family.

Marvin was preceded in death by his father, Carlo Porteen Sr. (1952); mother, Eleanor Shipp (2002); and Glenda Smith (2022). He is survived by his son, Darin Porteen; daughter, Shana Porteen; and brothers, Carlo Porteen Jr. and Doug Shipp.

Marvin lived, worked, and played hard so perhaps it is only befitting he passed during a moment of rest. He left far too soon for all of us, and he will be profoundly missed.

