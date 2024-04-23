Obituary: Donald Joseph Schroer

Donald J. Schroer, beloved father, brother, and son, passed away on April 19, 2024, at the age of 85 after a very brief illness. He was born on November 30, 1938, to Sylvester “Smokey” and Jennie Schroer in Great Falls, Montana.

He married Esther Kirschmann in 1959, and they proceeded to have four children. They later divorced but remained lifelong friends. They had many adventures traveling across the United States and overseas.

Donald went to work for Malmstrom Federal Credit Union in 1964 and proceeded to manage it for the next 20 years. Additionally, he spent 22 years managing Diamond Cab before his retirement.

His passion for golf was evident to all who knew him. He found great joy on the green and was particularly proud of his achievement as the 1970 Meadow Lark Club Champion. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends and family. He especially enjoyed teaching his grandsons how to golf.

He is survived by his children, Carrie (Darwin) Lunn, Kent, Scott, and Randy Schroer who were at his side during his trying times. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyson, Tanner, and Taylor Lunn, Justin and Jake Schroer, and Chandler (Charles) Barber. He also leaves behind his two favorite puppies, Luke and Preston.

