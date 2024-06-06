Obituary: Donald Lloyd Keith

Donald Lloyd Keith of Great Falls passed away on May 21, 2024, at the age of 80. Don was born on April 12, 1944, in Salina, KS to Ethel Fugate and Lloyd Devall Keith. He graduated from Chester High School and went on to the University of Montana to get a BS in Business Administration in 1970.

He married Deanna Dean on June 13, 1970, divorcing in 1993 after 25 years. In November of 1995 he married Loretta “Lorri” Whipple. Don and Lorri were happily married for over 24 years at the time of her passing in Dec of 2020. Deanna and Don had just rekindled their partnership and had been back together since 2021.

Don was a CPA in Great Falls, working either in partnership or independently until he retired in 2019. Don was a member of Rotary and the Sons of Norway, supporting them in various ways over the years.

Don’s favorite hobbies were Trap, Skeet, and target shooting, hunting, and playing Bridge or other card games with friends and family.

Don is survived by Deanna Dean; his children, Deborah and Dean (Jennifer); stepfamily, Erik Strom, Orlan Strom, Adrienne Mendoza, and their families; and brothers, David (Rhonda), Jasper (Marilynne), Rodney (Inez), Kelly (Mary Lou), and Calvin. Don will be greatly missed by his many nephews, nieces, and close friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.