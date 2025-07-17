Obituary: Kathleen M. Galvin-Halcro

Kathleen M. Galvin-Halcro, a dedicated public servant, community leader, and mother of three, passed away on July 9, 2025, at Peace Hospice with her beloved daughters by her side.

Born in Great Falls, Montana, on September 12, 1949, to Patrick and Marie Gurnsey Galvin, Kathleen’s early life was rich with family and community. She attended St. Joseph’s School, St. Mary’s School, and Central Catholic High School. A cherished childhood memory she often recounted was riding in the train engine with her father, where he allowed her to blow the whistle—an early sign of her spirited life.

Kathleen’s first 20+ year career began in 1968 at Mountain Bell in Great Falls and Helena, where she served as an Operator, Teller, and Customer Service Representative. During her time at the ‘Phone Company,’ she emerged as a trailblazer for workers' rights. She proudly became the first Communication Workers of America Representative in Montana, spearheading what she fondly called the "first real union." Her advocacy continued as she became the first female IBEW Labor Union Representative, a testament to her pioneering spirit and commitment to justice. In 1980, Kathleen, along with The Mountain Bell Pioneers, built the first information booth at the Montana State Fair. Kathleen loved volunteering in the booth, delighting in conversations with friends and family who stopped by. She maintained precious friendships with her ‘phone company ladies.’

Driven by an insatiable curiosity and commitment to lifelong learning, Kathleen finished her college education, graduating in 1993 with a BA in Interdisciplinary Studies from Montana State University Northern. That same year, she embarked on a fulfilling 22-year teaching career with Great Falls Public Schools. She genuinely loved her students and took immense joy in their visits long after they graduated. A particularly proud accomplishment was organizing the first Earth Day at North Middle School, inspiring students to clean up campus and plant trees for future generations to enjoy. Kathleen’s fellow teachers and staff remained connected long after she retired.

Kathleen devoted much of her adult life to civic and political service, driven by a deep desire to give back to her community. Following in her father's footsteps, she made history as the first daughter to follow her father in serving in the Montana House of Representatives, where she proudly served from 1998 to 2006. Kathleen championed equitable education and strove to be a voice for her fellow Montanans. She also served as a resolute Congressional Committee Woman for the Cascade County Democratic Central Committee, tirelessly advocating for community involvement and remaining intricately connected to grassroots concerns. Kathleen truly never stopped being a "proud union girl from the Westside."

Kathleen was the proud mother of three children, Erin, Leesa, and Casey. She was a fierce advocate for them, marveling at their achievements and often bragging about them to her friends and family.

She found joy in travel, with favorite destinations including the breathtaking beauty of Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park, and Northern California. And she genuinely loved to dance! A fond memory is watching Kathy enthusiastically do The Twist when Chubby Checker performed in Great Falls.

Kathleen’s influence was deeply felt throughout her community. She was a natural connector, bringing people together, championing civic engagement, and ensuring that all individuals felt heard. Her advocacy served as a vital bridge between local concerns and broader political discussions, embodying the values of service, leadership, and compassion throughout her remarkable life.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Marie Galvin, and many cherished aunts and uncles.

She leaves behind her loving daughters, Erin Townsend (Darren and Emily), Leesa Halcro, and Casey Halcro; her siblings, Colleen Galvin Holzheimer, Kevin Galvin (David Workman), and Fran Galvin; her extensive "cousins by the dozens;” countless friends and neighbors whose lives she touched with generosity and warmth; and her spoiled four-legged kid, Winston.

A celebration of Kathleen’s life will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., at the Black Eagle Community Center. All are welcome to join us; Kathy wanted a party with music and dancing.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.