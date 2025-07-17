Obituary: Stephen Scott Stubblefield

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen S. Stubblefield, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who left this world on July 10, 2025, at the age of 82, in Great Falls, Montana. Born on May 1,1943, in Oakland, California, Stephen lived a life full of love, adventure, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends.

Steve was the cherished son of Lettie and Orville Stubblefield. White growing up he developed a strong sense of responsibility and a love for the outdoors. His passion for fixing things began at an early age, and it would serve him well throughout his life. Steve's professional career as an auto and heavy equipment mechanic was marked by his ability to repair just about anything. His hands were seldom idle, and he found great satisfaction in solving problems and helping others.

ln 1961, Stephen and Lynda met and fell in love. Though life took them in separate directions at times, they always found their way back together. Together, they created a home fitted with countless memories.

Steve was preceded in death by his sons Stephen L. Stubblefield and Jason A. Stubblefield. He is survived by his wife, Lynda as well as their daughter Holly Squires, brother Charlie Stubblefield, daughter in law: Crystal Stubblefield and his grandchildren: Shawn, Chad, Dustin, Holly, Corissa, Dylan, Christopher, Nathaniel, and Rebecca; along with cousins, nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

Outside of his family life, Stephen was a member of organizations such as the National Rifle Association and the Great Falls Model Railroad Club. His hobbies reflected his zest for life; he found joy in model trains, hunting, fishing, gardening, and camping. Stephen had a particular fondness for barbecuing, often treating family to delicious meals prepared with love.

Steve possessed a unique blend of practicality and passion. He was not only a skilled mechanic but also a man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, tike spending time outdoors.

In accordance with Stephen's wishes, services will not be held. As we say goodbye to Steve, we do so with gratitude for the time we shared and the indelible mark he left on our lives. Rest in peace, dear husband, father, brother, and friend. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.