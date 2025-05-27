Obituary: Donna Hunter Doughty

Donna Hunter Doughty, born on May 27, 1944, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2025, just days shy of her 81st birthday. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, educator, and friend. Donna’s life was defined by her deep love of learning, steadfast devotion to her family, and lifelong service to her community.

Donna was born in Plentywood, Montana, but grew up in Culbertson with her two younger sisters. In the summer of 1964 Donna met Bob Doughty while waitressing at a Culbertson cafe. They married in June 1965, a marriage that lasted until Bob’s death in 2016. She shared 51 loving years of marriage with Robert. Together, they built a life centered on faith, family, and shared purpose. Their partnership was a source of strength and an example to all who knew them.

Donna was a lifelong educator and librarian whose career touched countless lives. She worked as an elementary teacher and librarian for GFPS until 2001. With a passion for books and a heart for teaching, she nurtured a love of reading and curiosity in generations of students. Her quiet wisdom, patience, and kindness left a lasting mark on every school and library she served.

Donna and Bob enjoyed traveling and spending summers at Flathead Lake. They spent hours playing bridge and watching their grandchildren in sports and music concerts. Donna loved being a grandmother.

Donna is survived by her two sons, Don and his wife Barbara, and Kent and his wife Kami; sisters, Peg Hunter and Leah McCracken and her Husband, Joe; brother-in-law, Bill Doughty; and sisters-in-law, Peggy Hartwell and Marleen Blair. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Deven (Kelsie Natsch), Emily, Quincy (Daniel Juneau), and Grant.

Her legacy lives on in her children and grandchildren, in every student whose life she touched, and in every book lovingly placed into eager hands. Donna’s warmth, integrity, and grace will be deeply missed and forevermore remembered.

