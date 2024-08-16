Obituary: Donna Jeanne MacLean

Donna MacLean, 66, of Belt, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Donna was born in Saugus, Massachusetts on August 31, 1957, to William and Dorothy Symington.

She married Tom while he was in the Air Force. She was an active mom and worked as a beautician and then a server while Tom was serving his country. He retired from the service at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls where they made their home in the neighboring town of Belt. They have lived there for over 37 years.

She loved gardening, cooking, gaming, and was especially happy when spending time with her family and pets.

Donna is survived by her husband of 48 years, Tom; daughters, Bonnie Spiller and Diane MacLean; son, Tommy MacLean; four grandsons, Kyle, Matthew and Mason Spiller, and Evan MacLean.

