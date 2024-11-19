Obituary: Donna (Rytz) Cady

Donna (Rytz) Cady, 83, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away Monday, November 11, 2024 at Peace Hospice. Donna was born in Great Falls, Montana March 6, 1941 to Mickey and Zelma Rytz.

She met her junior high and high school sweetheart, the love of her life, Terry Cady, while attending school in Great Falls. They were united in marriage September 12, 1958. Their first daughter, Leslie, was born October 10, 1958. Donna and Terry graduated in the GFHS Class of 1959. Their second daughter, Susie, was born September 9, 1959, followed by son, Bill, February 26, 1962.

Terry and Donna were very ambitious and worked tirelessly side by side to build Advanced Litho Printing, a very successful family business. Donna was office manager and bookkeeper. She basically adopted her employees. Her generosity was endless. She’d show up for work with roaster ovens filled with delicious food. She loved to have fun; the more the merrier! Her enthusiasm was infectious. Donna will be missed by so many. So many things will never be the same without her.

Donna is survived by her daughter Leslie (Andy) Atkinson, daughter Susie (Bob) Politz and son Bill (Tammy) Cady all of Great Falls, Montana. Seven grandchildren: Tanya (Josh) Chesnut, Summer (Danny) Varrasse, Kyle (Bekah) Atkinson, Terry (Blair) Cady, Jr., Sean (Sarah) Politz, Ashley (Brock) Long and Heather (Kyle) Moore. Thirteen great-grandchildren: Tucker Atkinson, Clayton Cady, Emma Atkinson, Sierra Chesnut, Cameron Cady, Cooper Atkinson, Ava Atkinson, Finn Long, Amelia Moore, Emery Politz, Monroe Long, Jacob Moore and Harlow Atkinson.

