Obituary: Doris Gould

The heavens gained another angel Monday September 30,2024. Doris Gould was born February 4, 1929, to Frank and Leona (Sirucek) Siroky in Roy, Montana.

Being raised on the farm, Doris had many jobs that taught her incredible work ethic which she had throughout her life. She drove truck, picked rocks, cooked, and took care of her little brother Frankie.

Doris met Glen Duncan in 1946, and they married soon after, making Great Falls their home. This union brought three children, Shirley Duncan, Roger Duncan, and Sharon Duncan Fah. Doris loved her children with all her heart. Theirs was a home of home cooked meals, hard work, and discipline. Doris and Glen later divorced.

Doris’ work ethic paid off as she enjoyed many years working for Cascade County Motor Vehicle Department. At the same time, she was the bookkeeper for West End Auto, Glen’s business, and worked in the shop as he needed.

One afternoon in 1996, a gentleman stopped by to look at a car she had for sale, and she ended up inviting him for dinner. He must have approved of her cooking as Floyd Gould became her husband and true love. Doris and Floyd loved to travel, going to Hawaii and spending winters in Arizona and Texas. The two had seventeen great years together before Floyd’s passing in 2013.

