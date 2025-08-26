Obituary: Dorothy Jean (Lander) Cummings

Dorothy Jean Cummings, 93, of Great Falls, Montana, passed peacefully into Jesus’ arms on August 24, 2025, at Peace Hospice located in Great Falls.

Born in Great Falls on April 5, 1932, to Walter and Dorothy H. (Dammrose) Lander, Dorothy spent most of her childhood in Belt, Montana. After attending Eastern Montana College of Education in Billings for a year, she began her career in elementary education, teaching at rural schools in the Little Belt area.

She later returned to college and, in 1972, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Music. Dorothy continued her teaching career at schools in Neihart, Sun River, and Fort Shaw. A passionate advocate for the musical arts, she also gave private piano lessons to many local children, sharing her love of music throughout the community. In addition to teaching, Dorothy spent many years playing piano and organ for the Cascade, Sun River and Westside churches, faithfully using her musical talents in worship and community gatherings.

On May 16, 1954, Dorothy married the love of her life, Thomas E. Cummings, at Montclair Methodist Church in Belt. Together, they raised a family with values rooted in faith, music, and—most importantly—love.

Dorothy was a proud and active member of several organizations, including the Red Hat Society, the Daughters of the Nile, the Fort Shaw Homemakers, and the Eastern Star (Cascade Chapter), where she served with honor as Worthy Matron. She generously shared her time and talents with others, creating quilts for her grandchildren to cherish and sewing quilt bears to donate to children’s hospitals. A gifted crafter, she enjoyed a wide variety of creative projects—from embroidery to braided rug-making. Her generous spirit also extended into philanthropy; through the outreach efforts of the Methodist Church, she supported the Heifer Project, helping to provide sustainable resources to families in need around the world.

Dorothy had a love for travel, whether visiting family or simply exploring the world around her. She found deep joy in the beauty of Montana and cherished its vast landscapes throughout her life. While raising her family, she lived in Castner Falls and Cascade before moving to the Sun River Valley to continue her teaching career. In her later years, she settled in Great Falls, where she spent her final chapter at Iris Senior Living, surrounded by close friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her son, Roger; her brothers, Bruce (Ona) and Douglas Lander; as well as her parents. She is survived by her younger brother, James (Dottie) Landerher; her children: Gene (Beth), Alan (Blithe), Laurie, and David; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her endless joy.

She was also blessed with a large extended family, including many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family gatherings were always lively—filled with games, laughter, and, of course, music.

Dorothy’s life was guided by many deep loves—her faith, her music, her community, and above all, her family. She will be deeply missed, and her memory will be forever cherished by all who knew and loved her.

