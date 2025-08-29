Obituary: Doug Rohrer

On August 25, 2025, Doug Rohrer stepped into the arms of his beloved wife Carol in heaven -- his partner in life, love, and business. Douglas Allen Rohrer was born to Paul and Sarah (Whitbread) Rohrer on May 31, 1931, on a homestead near Hazenmore, Saskatchewan, Canada. In the early 1930s, the family moved to a farm just outside of Glasgow where Doug went to school, graduating in 1949.

Doug served two years as an Army MP in California before coming back to Montana where he attended Eastern Montana College and later the University of Montana. In Missoula, he caught up with Carol Hastings, a gal he had first met while giving her a ride on the back of his Harley motorcycle when he was 19 and she 14 to the Montana State Fair in Great Falls, MT. They had remained in touch over the years, and their friendship blossomed into love and marriage on September 2, 1956.

In their early years of married life, Doug and Carol moved to land construction sites throughout South Dakota and southeastern Montana where Doug learned to run scrapers, Cats, and other earth moving equipment. He later told how he talked the night watchman into turning his back while he taught himself to run the various pieces of equipment late at night.

Soon the family grew to 3 boys, and Doug and Carol decided to look for a more permanent location. Doug had been leveling land in the Sun River valley when the Blossom homestead came up for sale. Doug and Carol bought the farm and began work on a new home, completed in 1964, along Highway 200 between Sun River and Fort Shaw.

By this time two more children had arrived, a daughter and son. Doug and Carol worked hard at their land leveling business while adding the Eggler, Austin, and Corby places to their adjoining farm. Doug immediately began improving the places with flood irrigation infrastructure, corrals, barns, and wildlife ponds. During these busy years in the 1960's through the 1990's, Doug also served on the Fort Shaw Elementary School Board and the Fort Shaw Irrigation District Board.

In 1975, they purchased a ranch west of Helmville with Hugh Hastings Jr. (Carol's brother) and started making the 180-mile round trip to run cattle and farm at the ranch during the spring, summer, and fall. Within a couple of years, Doug and Carol bought the remaining portion of the ranch from Hugh and began a 47-year project of further developing the irrigation, farm ground, grazing, and fencing of the ranch.

In later years, Doug and Carol could be found in their motorhomes and campers heading out of the driveway asking each other which way to turn to start their adventures -- east or west. They enjoyed camping with friends in Montana, catching up with Carol's siblings in the southwest during the winter, and exploring new country.

Friends and family often commented on the legendary love Doug and Carol had for each other. In the last couple of years, Doug cared for Carol as her health declined, and their relationship grew even closer. It was no surprise to anyone that Doug quickly joined Carol in their new heavenly home.

Doug’s legacy passed down to his family included a strong work ethic, choosing happiness, and as Doug said, “try to make the world a better place.”

Doug is survived by children, Mike (Dyann) Rohrer of Billings, Ken (Marlene) Rohrer of Volborg, Bruce (Rene) Rohrer of Great Falls, Lynn Rohrer of Fort Shaw, and Keith (Jennifer) Rohrer of Fort Shaw; brother, Dick Rohrer of Billings; sister-in-law, Roberta Rohrer of Conrad; son-in-law, Ted Manley of Sun River; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great- grandchildren. Those who greeted him on the other side included his parents, brothers, Leonard and Arnold Rohrer; sister, Dorothy Sowa; and grandson, Alex Rohrer.

Special thanks to Dr. Terry Sweeney who helped Doug and Carol navigate medical challenges and emergencies, along with friends, Janet Lawrence, Amy Steinke and the Benefis Peace Hospice nurses, CNAs, and volunteers. A memorial service for both Doug and Carol will be held Saturday, September 13, 2025, at the Fort Shaw Bible Church at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.