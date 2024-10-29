Obituary: Douglas Arnold Jess

Douglas Arnold Jess passed away on October 20th, 2024 in Great Falls, MT at the age of 70. Douglas was born July 15th, 1954, in Grand Island, NE; He was one of the sons of Arnold and Lola Jess.

Shortly after high school, Douglas joined the USAF, served as a Boom Operator during the Vietnam War and operation Desert Storm, rising through the ranks to later achieve Master Sergeant. He was honorably discharged after serving 23 years and 10 months.

He was preceded in death by his son Travis Jess. He is survived by his daughter Kissandra Hagon in Florida and his brother Kevin Jess in Nebraska.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.