Obituary: Douglas Charles Dobson

Douglas Charles Dobson aged 81, passed away on March 23, 2025. He was a beloved father, husband, grandparent and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Doug was born on May 21, 1943 in Buffalo, New York. He moved to Great Falls, MT with his family at the age of six. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1961 and later completed his apprenticeship to become a Lineman. Most of his years, from 1963-2008, he worked for MPC/Northwestern Energy. He spent some time as an Operation Manager with Northwestern Energy and finally retired in 2008. Throughout his career, he was known for his hard work, dedication, leadership and loyalty to his trade.

But more than anything, Doug was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was always there to offer guidance, support, and encouragement, no matter what challenges they faced.

He was best known for his wit and great sense of humor. He always made everyone laugh.

In his free time, Doug enjoyed golf and walking his dog, He spent most of his time at the Holter Lake cabin boating and fishing. Hunting with his son, grandsons and friends were a favorite past-time of his. He was also very adventurous. Skydiving was one of his proudest moments. He participated in Triathlons and several fun runs. He was very proud of his accomplishments such as being an Eagle Scout and Lifeguard. He loved life.

Doug is survived by his loving wife Joyce, his children Bryan (Jill) Dobson, Lori Clark, Sandy Dobson, Kristy Evans, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, his brother Bill Dobson, and nephew Alex Dobson. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Hideout, May 17, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.