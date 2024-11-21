Obituary: Douglas Claude Laubach

Douglas C. Laubach passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

He was a farmer, physics teacher, and member of the Great Falls Museum of Railroad History.

As a ham radio operator, he was one of only a few people in Montana to have contacted every country in the world, including the International Space Station.

He was the son of Claude and Marjorie Laubach, both deceased; brother to Dexter (deceased) and Dan; uncle to Lance, Nathan, and Chelsea.

An informal celebration of life potluck will be held at the Great Falls Museum of Railroad History at noon on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

