Obituary: Douglas Edward Figarelle

Douglas Edward Figarelle passed away in Great Falls, MT from complications after treatment for esophageal cancer. Doug was born on August 20, 1956, in Great Falls, MT.

He graduated from CMR and enlisted in the Naval Reserves. Doug loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. There was always an adventure with him.

Doug has worked at several tire shops around Great Falls over the last 40 years. The last of his career was spent at Darryl’s in Vaughn.

He retired with the hope of spending more time doing all the things he loved. He leaves behind many people that love and will miss him dearly.

