Obituary: Duane "Bo" Gordon McGowan

Duane “Bo” McGowan was born on April 3, 1937, to Gordon and Lila McGowan. He grew up in Highwood, Montana, graduating from Highwood High School, where he was a proud member of the State Class C Basketball runner up “Team of ‘55”.

After graduating from high school, he attended Montana State University. Bo met Sharon McNeal during MSU orientation week at a Holy Rosary church dinner. After that, lifelong friend, Dennis Bough accompanied Bo and Sharon for coffee so Bo could ask Sharon to Homecoming. The rest, as they say, is history. They have been Bobcat fans ever since. They married in 1960 and moved to San Antonio, Texas, when Bo was drafted into the Army and served for two years.

After being honorably discharged, Bo and Sharon moved back to Highwood where they farmed and ranched until he retired in 2018.

Bo passed away on September 20, 2025, with family at his side. We are grateful for the kind, compassionate care he received at Great Falls’ Hospice House.

Bo is survived by his wife of 65 years; his sister, Kathy (Dale) Dufresne; sister-in-law, Arlyss Nelson; and his children, Theresa McGowan-Sroczyk, Colleen (Barr) Gustafson, and Michael (Jessica) McGowan. Bo loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren, and he considered them his greatest legacy, Liz (Mike) Coon, Samantha (Collin) Heath, Jennifer Sroczyk, Greta Gustafson, Owen Gustafson, Ben Rayner, and Sean McGowan. Bo was preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Gordon” and Lila (Ahrendes) McGowan; his sister, Sharon (McGowan) Dieziger and brother-in-law, Delbert Dieziger.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Highwood Volunteer Fire Department or the Fort Benton Museum and Heritage Complex.

A Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held on October 18, 2025, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Highwood Community Hall. The family will place his ashes on his beloved McGowan Farm & Ranch on the North Bench.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.