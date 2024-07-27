Obituary: Duane E Blackburn

Duane E Blackburn passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, July 21, 2024 in Great Falls, MT. Duane was born on February 5, 1931 in Delta, Utah to Ernest Ephraim Blackburn and Melva Lucile Turner. His family moved to Manchester, Montana where he grew up alongside his many siblings. Duane’s family were very active members in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Upon graduating high school, Duane enlisted into the United States Navy where he proudly served his country for the next 4 years. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and went on to open the next chapter of his life in Provo, Utah.

Duane got accepted into Brigham Young University where he met the most wonderful woman he’d ever laid his eyes on. On BYU campus is where Sylvia Doretha Stein and Duane E Blackburn’s love story began. They were married and sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple.

From there, they began to raise a family of their own across the northern United States. They travelled to The Dalles, OR and Lincoln, MT, finally settling in Great Falls, MT. The next 64 years were shared laughing, loving, and sharing wonderful memories with one another.

Duane is survived by his loving wife, Slyvia Doretha Blackburn; his siblings, Merle and Janice Blackburn, and Kaye Stevens; his grandchildren, Ashley Thom, Bobby Condit, and Aundre Condit; and great grandchildren, Dominic, Bowen, Terrence, Timber, and Carter.

