Obituary: Dwight Dean Engel

Dwight Dean Engel, whom God granted 80 wonderful years of life, was called home to be with the Lord on December 20, 2024. Longingly known as “Pastor D”, Dwight was a faithful shepherd, a loving father, and an incredible Grandpa. He is now united with Christ and his loving wife, Carol Engel.

Dwight, a graduate of Palmer Lake High School in Colorado and a Veteran of the United States Navy, surrendered his life to Christ in 1975, not long after getting married to Carol Jean Bjorklund, his loving wife. Dwight and Carol grew in the Lord at the Lockwood Evangelical Church in Billings, MT, and several years later, answered God’s call to Pastoral Ministry, attending Vennard Bible College in Oskaloosa, Iowa. After graduation, Dwight took his first Pastoral assignment at the Salem Friends Church in Iowa, but with a desire to return to Montana, Dwight and Carol later accepted a Pastoral call in Harlem, Montana, and then following in Great Falls, Montana, in 1994. It was in Great Falls that Pastor D then served and ministered for the next 30 years.

Dwight served as the Senior Pastor of Skyline Evangelical Church and shepherded the Church through a season of transition and re-birth. Then, as a member of the Launch Team of a new Church, Harvest Springs Community Church, he served as its Pastoral Care and Counselling Pastor for the next 20+ years. As a Pastor, he was an incredible servant and genuinely cared for and loved people. He was especially gifted in hospital visitations, funeral services, and caring for people in grief and loss.

Dwight was also a wonderful father and Grandpa, who loved his children and grandchildren with his whole heart. He loved to attend and support his grandchildren in their educational, athletic, and personal pursuits. He rarely missed a game, and his encouragement would regularly ring out from the sidelines during his grandkid's games. His family was the pride of his life, and his life was marked with giving and sacrifice for all of them.

Dwight is survived by his son, Cory Engel (wife-Tosha); daughter, Stacy Reiman (Husband-Bob); and his wonderful grandchildren, Dawson Reiman (Wife-Loveena), Logan Reiman, Grace Reiman, Avery Reiman, Kaleb Engel, Emily Engel, Peyton Engel, and Ellison Engel.

