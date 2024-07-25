Obituary: Earl Elmer Ackerman

Earl Elmer Ackerman, 93, passed away on May 22, 2024, surrounded in love and comfort by his family. He was born August 22, 1930, in Great Falls, MT to Elmer and Edna Ackerman. Earl graduated from Great Falls High School in 1948. He enlisted in the Air Force after graduation and served in the Korean War.

Earl attended the College of Great Falls after being discharged from the Air Force. Although an avid University of Montana Grizzly fan, he transferred to Montana State University to pursue a degree in architecture. Upon graduation, he started working for the firm Page Werner Architecture. The firm later became L’Heureux Page Werner Architecture (LPW).

During his tenure at LPW Earl was the firm’s Director of Construction Administrator overseeing numerous projects, such as the Deaconess Hospital (now Benefis), the VA Hospital, the State Supreme Court and Library, C.M. Russell Museum, School for the Deaf and Blind, Montana State Prison, C.M. Russell High School, UM School of Business, and numerous other school projects around the State.

Earl was a life member of the Elks Lodge #214 where he held many officer positions over the years, including Exalted Ruler. He was also a member of the Elks Drum and Bugle Corps, playing the drums and glockenspiel.

Earl was a huge supporter of his daughters, Leslie and Heidi, and their activities growing up. You would hear him announcing skaters at the local Big Sky Figure Skating Competition each year. He would also join the other “skating Dads” in constructing the backdrop for the annual GFFSC ice show.

You could often find Earl and his wife, Vilma, at Eddie’s Supper Club on weekend nights enjoying the piano bar where Earl would whistle along to the tunes. Earl loved hearing stories and following the sports and other activities of his grandchildren Alec, Torryn, and Xander. He looked forward to listening to the radio program Grass Roots Gold every Saturday morning and following Grizzly football during the Fall.

Earl is survived by his wife Vilma of 55 ½ years; daughters, Leslie (Brad) Hoffman and Alec of Portland, OR; and Heidi (Shane) Gentry, Torryn, and Xander of Beaverton, OR.

