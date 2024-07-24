Obituary: Earl Herman Keeney

Earl Keeney was born on July 19, 1931, in Absarokee, MT to Ernest A. Keeney and Kathryn A. Merten (Jendelle). He attended high school in Anaconda, MT.

Having been part of the young men growing up during WW2 he was drawn to a military career and like so many others of that era he decided to make the sacrifice of his freedom, to help protect yours and mine.

Earl left behind his high school fiancé Catherine Buhl and joined the US Air Force in 1951. Earl served his country in England, Germany, Japan, Stateside, and during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Earl also had employment with the Anaconda Copper Co, in Great Falls and Anaconda, Heritage Inn, Civic Center and eventually retired from the Missouri River Manor.

He married multiple times over the years, always searching for the kind of love he had left behind so many years before.

He finally reunited with Catherine Buhl just a few years ago and was privileged to walk alongside her as she journeyed to her final resting place.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.