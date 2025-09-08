Obituary: Earl Perkins

Earl Patrick Perkins, 89, of Pendroy, Montana, passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2025, surrounded by family. Born in Havre on August 15, 1936, Earl grew up in Bynum, attended Bynum Grade School, and graduated from Choteau High School in 1955. Shortly after, he met the love of his life, Dorothy, at a Sadie Hawkins dance in Valier. They married on July 1, 1956, and spent 69 years together filled with love, laughter, and partnership. Earl spent nearly his entire life in Bynum, moving to Pendroy only in his final years.

Earl's passion was ranching and the land he cherished. Beginning with a small flock of sheep and a few cattle, he built a successful ranching operation over decades, acquiring farmland and creating a lasting legacy. Alongside ranching, he and his brother Victor operated Perkins Trucking, becoming well-known cattle haulers throughout Montana. Earl's pride in his work was evident in everything he did-from tending livestock to maintaining machinery-and he willingly shared his knowledge with others.

Family and work were always intertwined. Holidays and gatherings often meant time together on the ranch or in the cab of his semi, complete with Twizzlers and Coca-Cola for the ride. Known for his sweet tooth, Earl loved maple nut ice cream and fudge bars, as well as tinkering with machines to make them run stronger and better. His work ethic, dedication, and love of the land left a deep mark on his family and community.

Earl was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Dorothy; daughter Vicki (Marvin) Baker; son Rock (Janiel) Perkins; grandchildren Stephanie (Trig) Zwerneman, Loni (Ross) Judisch, Whitney (Matt) Caldarone, Lee (Taylor) Perkins, Mary (Tyler) Youderian, and Matt (Kara) Baker; and 16 great-grandchildren, with the 17th soon to arrive. Also surviving is his brother Stanley Perkins. He dearly loved the Jim and DeRayne Galt family of Stanford and the Bruner family, considering them his own. To Earl, anyone connected to the Perkins family was truly family.

A lifelong sports fan, Earl enjoyed college football, boxing, and NASCAR. Though once a Griz supporter, he proudly switched to the Bobcats when his grandson played for MSU. He loved cheering on his grandchildren and friends' children, never missing a chance to support them. Earl also inherited a gift for storytelling from his father, Ira. His tales of ranching, trucking, and "tough men" of his past could captivate anyone, and his humor and warmth ensured that no one he met was ever a stranger.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Perkins and Evelyn Campbell; brother Victor Perkins; sister Suzanne Miller; and granddaughter Kelly Baker.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at the Choteau Pavilion. Friends and family are invited to share stories, music, and laughter in memory of a man who lived fully, loved deeply, and left an enduring legacy.

