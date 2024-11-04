Obituary: Earlyne Adeline Lassila

Earlyne Lassila, 86, passed away on October 31, 2024, with family nearby. Earlyne was born and raised in Great Falls, leaving only after becoming a farmer’s wife in 1956, when she moved to the farm just a few miles east of Great Falls.

Here she was a loving mother to three wonderful children: Kerry Ann, Daryl (Linda), and Kevin (Steffani). A wonderful person herself, she always turned heads upon entering a room.

The child rearing years were busy times while chasing parts, getting a meal on the table or helping her husband, Bob, with other chores. Still, she found time to keep up her yard and cultivate beautiful flowers.

Learning early to be an LDS Lady, Earlyne became an accomplished cook and housekeeper with outstanding meals and superb desserts, especially the cakes, cookies, and pies that came out of her over.

Earlyne’s expanding family was her greatest pride with eight grandchildren: Molly Fraser and twin brothers Kolton and Kolby; Trista Lassila Anderson and brother Brady; Brandon Lassila, Lyndsay Lassila Brekinridge and Nikolas Lassila Allee. The result of this yields 10 great-grandchildren: Callie, Chloe, Ricky, Payton, Bridger, Olivia, Tayler, Kira, Emma and Ethan.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.