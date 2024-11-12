Watch Now
Obituary: Edgar "Eddie" Maessner

February 4, 1958 ~ October 13, 2024
Edgar “Eddie” L Maessner, 66, of Great Falls, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Born on February 4, 1958, in Great Falls, to Edwin and Norma (King) Maessner, Eddie grew up in Great Falls, along with his five siblings.

After his high school graduation, he joined the U. S. Army, serving in the tank division. He worked various general labor jobs throughout his adult life.

Survivors include his sister, Norma (Jim) Olson of Texas; brothers, Melvin Maessner of Texas and Lawrence Maessner of Ohio.

