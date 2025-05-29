Obituary: Edward Alan Havens

Edward Alan Havens, aged 88, of Fort Benton, passed away peacefully at his home with family. Edward was born in Toms River, NJ on October 1, 1936, to parents Virgil and Teresa Havens. In 1955, Ed enlisted with the Air Force and was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. While serving, Ed met and fell in love with Hazel Bright, and they married on January 4, 1958. They had three daughters, Leola Ann born on Oct 4, 1958, Teresa Renee born on November 5, 1959, and Jacquline Marie born on September 15, 1960.

Ed Worked for Wenzel’s Surveying in the mid-sixties, and in 1968, Ed began his career with the BN Railroad. Ed and Hazel moved to Billings in 1973, Havre in the late 80s, and then to Fort Worth, TX in 1993. When Ed retired in 1995, he and Hazel settled in Fort Benton. From there they traveled and visited with family and friends far and wide. Family was very important to Ed and Hazel, spending as much time as they could with their loved ones. Many friends became family throughout their lives.

Hazel sadly passed away in September of 2012, after being married 54 years, 9 months and 21 days. Ed could be found puttering away at different projects and always helping his friends and family with their building projects. When he wasn’t puttering, or watching a Western, he could be found at KD Farms working, which he enjoyed very much.

Edward is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline (Charlie) Webster of Havre; brother, Jerry (Ingrid) Havens of Augusta, Georgia; sister-in-law, Myrna Bright of Renton, Washington; sons-in-law, Dale Taylor of Great Falls and Charlie Brabeck of Billings; grandchildren, Misty Taylor, Corrie (Kevin) Halligan, Brittany (Jeremy) Noble, Ashley (Seth) Pomeroy, Dani (Justin) Jones, Dani Banks, Christie (Jeremy) Lakey, Rose Brabeck, Cassie Kane, and Rick Brabeck; 18 great-grandchildren; and many great-great Grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

