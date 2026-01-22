Obituary: Edward Andrew Rehor

Edward Andrew Rehor Obituary Edward Rehor, 91, peacefully passed away in his sleep December 15, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana.

He was born on April 5, 1934, to Andrew and Susan Rehor in Sand Coulee, Montana. He was a life-long Montanan whose life reflected dedication, craftsmanship, and love for the outdoors.

Edward served his country with honor as a member of the United States Marine Corps during the Korean war. After his military service, he spent many years working for the Anaconda Company and later as a painter for the school system.

His strong work ethic and resourcefulness also led him to be a skilled handyman. Edward built both his own home and his father’s home. His creativity continued across generations as he constructed playhouses for his children and great-granddaughter.

Edward had a great love for the outdoors and loved to camp, hunt, and fish. He built a cabin in Lincoln, Montana and spent many weekends enjoying his time on the Blackfoot river. He also pursued hobbies such as building and later clock making. He was a loyal Green Bay Packers fan.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage and his son, Jeff Rehor. He is survived by his sister, Anna May Erickson; children, Casey Tucker (Steve), Chris Rehor (Becky), Charla Scardon (Chuck), and Andrea Maher; five grandchildren, Courtney, Kal, Alex, Michael, and Nick; and five great-grandchildren, Tucker, Tayden, Silas, Otto, and Harper who affectionately referred to him as Grandpa Great!

Edward requested no service or obituary but sorry Dad we wanted everyone to know what an incredible life you led.

Edward’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Grandview Senior rehab and Senior living.

