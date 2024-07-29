Obituary: Edward B. "Ted" Cogswell III

Edward B. “Ted” Cogswell III, 66, died on July 24, 2024, of complications brought on from Parkinson’s disease. Ted (Teddy, Ted the Third, or T3, as he was also known) was born on October 16, 1957, at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas, to Edward B. “Ted” Cogswell Jr., and Ann Kovatch Cogswell. Ann and Ted Jr. returned to Montana on April 16, 1958, with Teddy. Brother Paul and sister Amy would soon join what was to be the Cogswell family.

Teddy wrote a comic strip for some period of time, Ludwig, featuring Ludwig, a kid with real big ears, and others in the cast including another kid named Wolfgang, with wolflike features. He was an excellent water-skier and played first base in the little league. His favorite bat, which he called big bruiser, was banned by the little league because it was too big, and Teddy was knocking it out of the park too many times.

Teddy excelled at the trumpet. The Tijuana Brass was his inspiration, and he was welcomed in all the bands as one of the best trumpeters in Great Falls. He accepted his first position as a professional musician at age 16 when he played in the ensemble at the Bigfork Summer Playhouse. His acting career was launched at Bigfork with a role in the play Annie Oakley with two lines: “Would you like some chicken salad Miss Oakley?” and “Would you like some more chicken salad Miss Oakley?”

Teddy’s early employment, in addition to the playhouse, included being a camera man at a local television station and a nighttime greeter at the George Company Mortuary.

Ted graduated from C.M. Russell High School 1975. He graduated from the College of Great Falls with degrees in Music History and Business Administration, and also attended the University of Wyoming. He then became a part of the family business, Cogswell Agency, which provided almost daily contact with his father, grandfather, and brother. This kept him in Great Falls where his family resides.

