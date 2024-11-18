Obituary: Edward J. Moran II

Edward J. Moran II passed away on October 2, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born on May 31, 1951, in Sacramento, California, and spent his final years as a cherished resident of Great Falls, Montana.

Edward served his country with honor as a member of the United States Navy, with four years of dedicated service aboard the U.S.S. Buchanan during the Vietnam War.

He had a special love for music and theater. He was an avid camper and also enjoyed cooking.

Edward is survived by his daughters, Shannon Carter and Rebekkah Savage; and sons, Jason Moran, James Moran, and E.J. Moran; sisters, Kathi Moran Cornett and Nancy Moore; brother, Michael Moran; and six grandchildren.

