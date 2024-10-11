Obituary: Eleanor Luise Wigen

Eleanor Luise Wigen, born Eleanor Luise Schmid on July 17, 1931, in Munich, Germany, left this world on October 6, 2024.

Eleanor emigrated to the United States in the early 50’s as the young bride of an American soldier. She found work in various industries throughout the country, until she found her first true career in sales at McCollum Modern RVs in Great Falls, where she climbed the ladder to become VP of the company.

After a little more than a decade in the RV industry, she shifted her focus to her true calling, which was feeding people. Her traditional German cooking and baked goods became well known throughout the city of Great Falls.

Her culinary skills were in high demand, and she was a regular fixture at Oktoberfest and the Farmers Market. even after her retirement, she was sought out for her cooking skills.

Eleanor loved nature, pets, wildlife, and above all, her family. She is survived by her three daughters, Peggy, Roberta, Barbara; and generations of grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.