Obituary: Elizabeth Mary Nigro Snow

It is with great sorrow and broken hearts that we announce the passing of a wonderful, kind, caring, considerate lady that blessed the lives of anyone that knew her. This remarkable woman was Elizabeth Mary Nigro Snow, best known as “Betty.”

Betty was born on January 21, 1939. Her parents were Joseph and Josephine Nigro of Virginia, Minnesota. Betty attended Catholic school through grade 8. In high school, she was very popular. She was homecoming queen and also did cheerleading for many years. Betty continued her cheerleading at Virginia Junior College. She studied accounting and went to work for a firm called Nordling & Teller which was located in Virginia.

Betty married Ted Snow in August of 1959. They had 2 daughters, Shelli and Debbie; five grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Betty has 3 brothers one of which is deceased.

Betty continued with her popularity throughout her life. She had many friends and was also active in the Catholic church. She was well known for her ability to cook and was the best at baking. She was extremely dedicated to her church, and more so to her family. She will be missed more than words can describe.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The service will be livestreamed at this site.

The family would like to recognize and thank the Beehive Huckleberry House caregivers for taking such loving care of Betty, and Stillwater Hospice for helping them through this difficult time.

