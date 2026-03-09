Obituary: Mary "Connie" Corinne (Beaver) Vender

Mary Corinne (Connie) Beaver Vender, was born in Oklahoma City, OK on February 10, 1937, to John Hayes and Corrine Gilbert Beaver. She was called home to be with Jesus on March 5, 2026. After WWII the family moved to Laguna Beach CA. Connie graduated from Laguna Beach High School. She went to college and graduated from Pomona College, Claremont CA with a BA in English and Music. She then got a MA in Piano Performance from Clermont College, Claremont, CA.

Connie worked as a bank teller, teacher, secretary, church pianist and organist, a bookkeeper for her husband Art’s business and as a homemaker. IN 1967, Connie received a National Science Foundation Grant to attend a Summer Math Institute at San Jose State College, San Jose, CA. where she met her husband Art Vender. They were married on June 22, 1968 in Claremont, CA. They then moved to Great Falls MT.

In 1970 their daughter Mary Elizabeth (Beth) was born.

Connie’s hobbies were: music, reading, gardening, flowers, 4H leader, home economic clubs, visiting national parks, spending time at their cabin on Stemple Pass, being with friends and attending Church.

Connie is survived by her husband Art, Son-in-law William (Bill) Fay, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews and many friends.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Beth, sister Dolly M. Clark, and brother John H. Smith.

Suggested donations are to Mary Beth Vender Fay Scholarship #92410 at Montana State University, Bozeman MT., John Hayes and Corinne Gilbert Beaver Music Scholarship #1081, Pomona College Claremont CA, First Baptist Church, Great Falls MT; First Baptist Church of Montana, Helena MT; or the charity of your choice.

Connie’s Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday March 14, 2026 at 2 pm. It will be held at First Baptist Church, Pastor Mike Polaske presiding, 525 2 nd Ave N Great Falls, MT 59401. There will be a public viewing starting at 1 pm. There will be a reception in the Fellowship Hall after laying her to rest at Highland Cemetery, 2010 33 rd Ave S. Great Falls MT 59405

