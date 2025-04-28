Obituary: Elsie Mae (Engen) Lorenz

Elsie Mae (Engen) Lorenz, aged 76, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully surrounded by love, laughter, family, and friends on April 24, 2025.

Born in Fairview, Montana, to Alf and Phyllis Engen, Elsie grew up in a close-knit family, full of love and lively adventures alongside her siblings, Robert, Harold, Mary, and her best friend and surviving sister, Evelyn.

Elsie listed her proudest achievement as raising her four wonderful sons, Rod, Troy, Vance, and Cheyney, who, along with her nine grandchildren, Casey, Kasia, Jace, Connor, Keaton, Mylee, Braxton, Brady, and Brooklyn; and one great-grandchild, Lily, were the joys of her life. She loved each member of her family with an unconditional love that will forever echo through generations.

A woman of strong faith, Elsie found happiness in life’s simple pleasures, a good book, a challenging crossword or sudoku puzzle, a lively pinochle game, and the thrill of a great rummage sale bargain. Her quick wit, generous heart, and welcoming spirit made everyone feel like family.

Elsie's legacy lives on through the love she cultivated in her family and the warmth she shared with everyone she met. Her life reminds us that family bonds, unwavering faith, and finding joy in the everyday moments create a life well lived.

A celebration of her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on May 1, 2025, at West Side Methodist Church, 726 Central Ave W, Great Falls, Montana. All who knew and loved Elsie are welcome.

