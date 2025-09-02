Obituary: Elsie Margaret Denney

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Elsie Margaret Denney. Elsie passed away peacefully on July 24, 2025, at the age of 94 in Aberdeen, Washington.

Elsie was born April 6, 1931, in Seattle, Washington to Arne and Nicoline Wold, who were immigrants from Norway. Elsie was very proud of her Norwegian heritage.

She attended Roosevelt High School, where she played the violin in the orchestra, proudly achieving the rank of first chair. Eight months after graduation, she married Lynn D. Denney. Elsie and Lynn were married for 70 years and were the loving parents of five children.

After the children were grown, she continued her education and received a degree in Practical Nursing from Everett Community College. Elsie worked as an LPN at Evergreen hospital in Kirkland, Washington and at Benefis Health System in Great Falls, Montana.

Elsie enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, growing flowers and loved many pets throughout her life. She was known for having a servant’s heart which was manifested through her family, friends and her church where she played piano and taught Sunday School. During her nursing career, she touched the lives of many with her kindness, generosity, strength and putting other’s needs before her own. But she will be most remembered for the love she so generously showed her family.

Elsie is survived by her children, Steve (Lois) Denney, Cindy Wycoff, Kathy (Steve) Nelson, and Carolyn Denney. She was a loving grandmother to Daniel Mitchell, Michelle (Chris) Killingstad, Adam (Jennifer) Denney, Jenny Wycoff, Laurren (Dan) Haydon, Trent Robinson, Jillian Robinson and Erik Nelson; and great-grandmother to Alexis, Zeddicus, Damon, Tydus, Cole, Andrew, Olivia, and Scarlett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arne and Nicoline Wold; her sister and brother-in-law, Lillian and Bob Benson; and a daughter, Diana Denney.

A remembrance service and celebration of life will be held October 4, 2025, at Fairview Baptist Church at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Benefis Health System in her memory.

Elsie will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest forever in the peace and joy of being in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.