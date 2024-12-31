Obituary: Elsie Pelzman

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elsie C. Pelzman, aged 88, on December 24, 2024, in Choteau, Montana. Born on November 17, 1936, in Great Falls, Montana, Elsie made the quiet town of Dutton her home and the heart of her life's journey.

A woman of immense creativity and dedication, Elsie found joy in crafting, often transforming simple materials into beautiful treasures. Her hands, skilled in artistry, reflected not only her talent but also her warmth and the love she poured into everything she created.

Elsie's unwavering commitment to her faith was evident in her devoted participation in the local Catholic Church. Her spirit of service, kindness, and compassion touched the lives of many, as she devoted her time to nurturing the community that she cherished.

She is survived by a community that celebrates her memory; Biological son, Randy Hornbacher; nephew, Chuck Rosencrantz; nieces, Joanne Miller, Roxane Otto, Diane Griner and all of their families; all of her surrogate family including the Staff and Residents at Benefis Teton Medical Center.

Graveside services for Elsie C. Pelzman will be held on January 6, 2025, at the Dutton Cemetery. Services will begin at 11:00 AM. All are welcome to join in honoring her life and bidding farewell to a remarkable woman who brightened our lives.

