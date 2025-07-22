Obituary: Emerson Wayne Calf Robe

Emerson Wayne Calf Robe, 79, passed away on July 19, 2025 in Great Falls, Montana. He was born to Daniel Calf Robe and Louise Berry Child and was the 8th of 9 children.

He grew up in East Glacier, Montana. He moved to Washington state as a teen and met and married Violet McEdward in 1963. They had three children together: Donna, Debora, and Douglas, who they raised in Kent, Washington. They later divorced.

Emerson grew up with a love of being outdoors: camping, hunting and fishing. He was a welder by trade and worked at PACCAR, NC Machinery, and Ederer Cranes, where he was part of the team that built the retractable roof for the Mariner’s stadium in Seattle.

Besides hunting and fishing, his hobbies included playing guitar, singing, and knife making. He had a long list of people who wanted a knife made by him. They were beautiful as he was a true artist.

After his retirement, and missing his home state of Montana, Emerson moved to Great Falls so he could be closer to his true passions: fishing and hunting, mainly on the Blackfeet reservation.

He was also lucky to live near his many nieces and nephews and their children, who lived in Great Falls, including his nephew Keith Jarvey who visited him every day.

He is survived by his three children: Donna Calf Robe, Debora Graham and Douglas Calf Robe, and his six grandchildren: Cole Gregoroff, Dallas Graham, Kelsey Graham, Hunter Calf Robe, Wes Calf Robe, and Grace Calf Robe.

The best descriptions of Emerson would be: fearless, proud, protector, funny, great storyteller, talented, good friend, someone who had overcome a lot of obstacles, loved his family deeply, and passed on when he was ready.

As hard as it is to say goodbye to Dad (Emerson), we are so grateful for the time we had together and the values and character he passed on to us. Rest in peace Dad. We love you.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.