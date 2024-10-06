Obituary: Emil Paul Lindblom Jr.

Emil Paul Lindblom Jr, 82, of Cascade, MT passed away on October 1, 2024. Born on August 5, 1942, in Great Falls to Emil Sr. and Helen (Wickberg) Lindblom.

Paul attended local schools, but before he graduated, he joined the United States Navy. After joining the military, Paul was moved east, and it was during this time that he met the love of his life Diane Carol West.

The young couple married on November 28, 1964, in Wheaton, Maryland, sharing 56 years and 2 children together.

Paul continued his schooling though the military, excelling in his trade as an electrician for the Navy.

After his retirement in 1981, he continued to make use of his skills, spending his time working on computers at home. Paul loved to build computers and had a very fine collection he had constructed himself.

He is survived by his son Bryan Edward Lindblom of Spanaway, Washington; his daughter Teresa Irene Hickam of Cascade, Montana, along with his seven grandchildren.

