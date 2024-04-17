Obituary: Emma ‘Laverne’ Cox

Emma ‘Laverne’ Cox passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild. Laverne was born in Kalispell MT to John and Dorothy May. She was the 8th child of 23 children. Laverne lived in many places in Montana (Power, Vaughn, Deer Lodge, Harlowton, and Great Falls) and in the states of Nevada, Arizona and Idaho, though her heart was always in Great Falls.

Laverne was married three times with each ending in divorce. She went through some heartbreakingly rough times in her adult life but managed to overcome the obstacles thrown her way to make the most out of what she had.

Some of her favorite pastimes were jam sessions on Sundays, playing the card games rummy and solitaire, word puzzle books, soap operas, old country westerns, listening to country music (singing and dancing along) while scrubbing her walls and floors by hand (because that was the right way to do it). Laverne was incredibly talented and enjoyed crocheting blankets for her kids and grandkids in their favorite colors. She was an amazing baker (she didn't believe in measuring out ingredients she just knew how much was needed); She loved making pies for the holidays and cookies galore for gatherings and reunions.

You could always count on a special birthday card, and a phone call bright and early on your birthday to ensure she was the first to tell you happy birthday.

Laverne was sassy spit fire and a bit ornery, but she would smile and giggle at you in the next breath.

She did her best to raise her seven children all on her own.

Laverne is predeceased by her mom, dad, nine brothers, four sisters, her two oldest sons Randall ‘Randy’ May and Sheridan Miller, her daughter-in-law Shelane Johnston and her grandson Mathew Miller.

She is survived by her children; Wanda Johnston, NaRae (Mark) Miller, Leo Johnston, Ferrel (Kim) Johnston and Robert Johnston, her 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter along with five sisters one brother and numerous nieces and nephews.

Emma will be missed by so many. A celebration of her life will be this July in Great Falls.