Obituary: Eric Lee Follmer

Eric Lee Follmer, aged 43, passed away on the morning of December 26, 2024, of complications from an injury he sustained while enjoying Wyoming’s great outdoors. Eric was born on November 7, 1981, to Penny Jacobson and Rick Follmer in Williston, ND. Eric grew up in Great Falls, MT, excelling in academics, baseball, and football. He was a 49ers fan since he was little and cheered on the MSU Bobcats like his mom. Art was one of his many talents; he had a knack for drawing characters and bringing life to quick playdough creatures.

After graduating from CMR in 2000, he spent time making good friends at each new place he went, especially while trekking to the many concerts he attended across the region. He was genuinely one of the most intelligent human beings you would meet, not just because nearly everything came easily to him, but also because he knew an astonishing amount of the most random information! Whether he was travelling across the country or heading to the nearest store for ramen, he could make you feel like something exciting and unexpected was right around the corner.

When recounting stories of his wanderings, he was happy to share that he swam in oceans on both coasts and down in Hawaii (something no one else in the family could say). Eric worked in many roles in many exciting places including Pennsylvania, Kansas City, Hawaii, Idaho, and all over the state of Montana. Most recently he was working for BioLife in Casper, Wyoming.

He was truly a jack of all trades, yet his most cherished role was that of a loving father. Eric lived his life by his own code of honor and took care of those dear to him. His life was a testament to his adventurous spirit and boundless curiosity. He had a passion for learning and exploring every aspect of life. Whether it was traveling to new places or beginning a new project, Eric lived life on his own terms.

Eric leaves behind his beloved children; daughters, Michelle and Lauren and son; Gio. He is also survived by his parents, Penny (Andrew) Jacobson and Rick Follmer; sisters–or ‘seesters’ as Eric would say, Jody (Nathan) Gaines and Jennifer (Micah) Jam; and numerous other family and friends who will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel (1410 13th St S.) on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

