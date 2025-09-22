Obituary: Erick Harry Hofland

Erick died of natural causes, surrounded by his family at home. He was the fifth of nine children born to Albert and Thelma. Erick attended Great Falls High School and graduated in 1961. He married the love of his life, Barbara, on April 21, 1972. Six sons followed two daughters to make their family complete. Erick worked as a diesel mechanic in both Wyoming and Montana. Later, he enjoyed delivering mail to friends in the Stockett area.

No one stayed a stranger long in Erick’s presence. A charming and quick-witted man, those who knew him could attest that a twinkle in his eye and a wide grin always led to a fantastic story, perhaps one that had improved even since its last telling. Between tales, Erick delighted in hunting, fishing, and camping with his large family. He often rose early on Saturday mornings to map his garage sale conquests, always in search of another treasure.

If you mentioned a need, he would reply, “If you would have let me know two weeks ago, I could have picked up four of those for you,” and he meant it, seriously. And when he took some time to relax, Erick could often be found enjoying a sweet treat or singing and dancing to his favorite tunes.

Erick is survived by his sister Lucille Knapstad; children Michele (Kevin) Petit, Lenora Young, Johnny (Misti), Bradley (Toni), Jason (Tonya), Calvin, Brett (Megan), and Ryan Hofland; 26 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a loving extended family.

Erick is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Thelma Hofland; his wife, Barbara Hofland; his siblings, Fae Laud, Robert England, Edie Jacobson, Alberta Knapstad, Paul Hofland, Velma Peck, and Margie Pegar; and his adopted son, Albert Adkins.

Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at the Highland Cemetery on September 27, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a reception at Black Eagle Community Center.

