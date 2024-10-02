Obituary: Erin Nicole Lamb

Erin was born on January 7, 1987, in Billings, MT and passed away on July 24, 2024, at age 37 in Great Falls, Montana. Her birth parents were unable to care for her and 7 months thereafter she was placed with us for adoption.

She came into our lives as a child with special needs and we accepted her into our family and raised her as our own. As she grew older, it became apparent that she would need help to overcome many challenges, and we did our best to meet and help her overcome them. She loved animals, and she had two favorites, dogs and lady bugs. She was especially fond of our beagle, Molly, and loved to visit and play together.

Erin completed K - 12 education and during her time at school she participated in many sports, especially with Special Olympics. Her favorite events were swimming, gymnastics, bowling, kayaking, snow shoeing, and basketball. She and her teammates won many gold, silver, and bronze medals along the way.

She also enjoyed riding horses at Eagle Mount and attending the Voyagers baseball games where she could visit with Orbit and watch the team. She especially enjoyed attending the summer state fair concerts and was looking forward to that this summer.

She leaves behind her mother and father, Hastings and Veronica Lamb; her sister, Alicia Walker; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends made during her life on Earth.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.