Obituary: Ernest James Somppi

Ernest James Somppi, aged 75, passed away on January 26, 2025, in Custer, Montana.

He was born on May 5, 1949, in Fort Benton, Montana to Ernest and Evelyn Somppi. Ernest attended Emerson Elementary School and Paris Gibson Junior High School and graduated from Great Falls High School. He went on to have a successful career in sales with Sysco.

Ernest enjoyed attending meetings as a member of Alcoholics Anonymous (A.A.) and Narcotics Anonymous (N.A.). His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Kaal Somppi of North Port, Florida; daughter, Melanie Lackner of Great Falls, Montana; brother, William (Rosanne) Somppi; sisters, Evelyn (Steven) Zobell, Mary Ellen (Roger) Gilbert and Jane Somppi of Great Falls, Montana; grandchildren, Devin (Rusty) Ontiveros, Trevor (Cady) Lackner, Teia (Matt) Kolb, Keira Lackner, and KJ Somppi; and great-grandchildren, Jayden and Aaliyah Ontiveros, Laylah Kolb, and Haddie Lackner.

A celebration of life will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls, Montana on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

