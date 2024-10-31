Obituary: Eugene "Gene" Ray Warehime

Eugene “Gene” Ray Warehime, aged 63, of Belt, Montana passed away on October 22, 2024, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana. Gene was born on April 9, 1961, in Great Falls, Montana. He attended Belt Valley Schools. In 1991, Gene married Shelley Cromwell and the following year his “pumpkin head” Madison Raye Warehime was born. They later divorced.

Gene worked in construction until an injury changed his career path and he began Radiology School. Over 30 years he worked for Benefis Healthcare teaching and supervising. After tough work weeks, Gene would show his Interventional Team his appreciation with his favorite restaurant, Taco Treat.

Gene enjoyed spending his time camping, riding the side-by-side, shooting and collecting rifles and designing new tools to be used around the ranch. He was always willing to try something new, including barefoot waterskiing, skydiving, and buffalo hunting.

He is survived by his daughter, Madison Warehime; best friend, Vicky DeKoning of Belt, Montana; mother, Betty Rae Warehime of Belt, Montana; sisters, Kristy (Rod) Schwantes, Kay (Mark) Nash of Great Falls, and Gale (Dennis) Mohl of Vancouver, Washington; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on November 9, 2024, between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the Belt Theatre.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.