Obituary: Eugene Lewis Roy

Eugene ‘Gene’ Roy of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully On November 14, 2024 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, after a brief illness. Gene was born November 6, 1933 to Francis Peter Roy and Caroline Josephine Roy in Glasgow, Montana. The family moved to Hamilton a short time later.

Gene attended school in Hamilton, Montana, graduating in 1952. He then joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. After leaving the Air Force Gene began his long career with Mountain Bell/US West and retired after 33 years of service with them.

Gene met Donna (Wren) Marshall in 1967. They married in Lincoln, Montana on July 4 th , 1969. They were married 55 years, until Donna’s death on July 10th , 2024.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, backpacking and spending time at the family land in Lincoln, Montana.

Gene leaves behind his son Scott Roy and his husband Scott Kittrell. Step Daughter Lisa Marshall Read. Step Daughter Sue Marshall (Steve) Justice. Brother and Sister in Law – Bob and Jackie Wren. He also leaves his 4 grandchildren – Terri (Roy) Carollo, Kelly Roy, Jeremy (Hollie) Justice and Jessica Read (Richard) Mower. Gene is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

