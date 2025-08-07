Obituary: Eugene Scott Carnahan

On July 31, 2025, Eugene Scott Carnahan, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all, passed away at the young age of 60 years old.

Scott was born to Thelma and Gene Carnahan in Great Falls, Montana on February 28, 1965. He graduated in 1983 from Great Falls High School. From there, he worked as a mechanic and tow truck operator for Carnahan’s Sons and Towing for nearly 35 years. He also worked for a short time at Gusto Distributing. He was a well-respected member of the community.

In 1981, he met the love of his life, Gayle. They married in 1991 with their son, Troy, and daughter, Kelly, at their side.

Scott was an avid stock car racer. You could always find him working on a race car or driving behind the wheel of one. If he wasn’t at the track racing, you could find him spending time with his family in the mountains. He loved camping in the Monarch/Neihart area.

Scott was a fixer of many things. He always found a way to fix whatever needed to be done. He is remembered by his favorite sayings, “Ten-Four” and “Piece of Cake.”

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Gayle; children, Troy (Sandy) Weninger of Great Falls and Kelly (Dustin) Tempel of Great Falls; grandchildren, Cearra, Taylin, TJ, Bella, Emma, and William; and great-grandchildren, Hazeligh and Kaycen.

He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Thelma and Gene Carnahan, and stepmom, Gladys Carnahan.

A celebration of life will be held on September 18, 2025, at The Pit Stop from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Benefis Peace Hospice in Scott’s name.

