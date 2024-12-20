Obituary: Eva Marie (Jones) Valdez

On Monday, December 9, 2024. Eva Marie (Jones) Valdez died unexpectedly after a brief illness. She spent 91 years shining, making people smile, and never asking anything in return. Eva was born in St. Edward, Nebraska on July 21, 1933, to Elfed “Bud” and Ethel “Lois” Jones, joining her older brother, Ed, to complete their family.

Eva attended York College in Nebraska where she earned her teaching certification and met her future husband. Valdamar described her as "that beautiful girl with the voice of an angel". Eva and Valdamar married in 1955, and they started their family of five children.

They moved between Nebraska and South Dakota as Valdamar completed his schooling. Further moves took them to Montana, Colorado, and back to Montana. Eva dedicated her life to raising her children and caring for her family. She was active with her church and served as a choir director and pianist throughout her life.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents; brother; husband, Valdamar Valdez; and two sons, Ross Valdez and Rudy Valdez. She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Heidi) Valdez of Fort Shaw, MT and Robert (Renee) Valdez of Great Falls, MT; and daughters, Valerie (Doug) Anderson of Fairfield, MT and Mary (Larry) Faber of Lloyd, MT. She had 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

