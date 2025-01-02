Obituary: Evelyn Elaine Knudson (Stiles)

Evelyn Elaine Knudson (Stiles) was born on March 30, 1935, and passed away on December 26, 2024.

Evelyn was born in Redding, California and stayed there through high school until she met her husband, John. John was in the service, so they lived in Texas, Indiana, and California.

After that they spent four and a half years in Germany then back to the United States where they resided and retired in Great Falls, MT. Evelyn raised 3 boys and enjoyed lake fishing and doing her crafts.

Survivors are her two brothers, Leland and Don Stiles; children, Steven Knudson of Great Falls, Montana and daughter in-laws, Gayle and Sheila Knudson; grandchildren, Jacob (Carley) Knudson, Alysse (Tristian) Miller, Tyler (Tina) Knudson, Kyle (Cammie) Knudson, Skyler (Nikki) Chadwick, Lindsey Knudson and Niki (Kevin) Qualm. In addition, 19 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and extended family.

