Obituary: Evelyn Elizabeth Kerbs

Evelyn Elizabeth Kerbs (Harney), aged 98, passed away on August 13, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. Born on December 9, 1925, to Glen and Elizabeth Harney in Shinnston, West Virginia, Evelyn moved through life with a profound kindness and a deeply rooted faith in her religion.

Evelyn's professional journey was marked by a notable career at the IRS, where she retired as a Revenue Officer after 20 years of dedicated service. She was distinguished as the first woman to achieve this title in Montana, a testament to her strength and determination.

Beyond her professional life, Evelyn was known for her love of knitting, creating numerous, beautiful Afghans, and other handcrafted items. She found joy in baking and reading the Bible, often sharing homemade cookies, cakes, and other treats with visitors, embodying her giving spirit. She seemed to make friends everywhere she went, and God always blessed her with the best of people to be around her.

Evelyn leaves behind a loving family, including her daughter, Sue Grunenwald; grandsons, Matthew Grunenwald and Zachary Kerbs of Great Falls; and grandchildren Mike Kerbs of Idaho and Sharon Kerbs of Oregon. Her legacy extends to her great-grandchildren, Brian, Destiny, and Christopher Kerbs of Great Falls, and Spencer, Cameron, and David Kerbs of Idaho, as well as Yanik Kerbs of Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Kerbs; sons, Michael and Randy Kerbs; and grandson, Christopher Kerbs.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.