Obituary: Evelyn Kay Chenoweth

Evelyn Kay Chenoweth, 82, passed away at the Missouri River Medical Center on Monday, October 20, 2025. Evelyn Kay was born March 23, 1943, in Fort Benton, Montana to Floyd and Irma (Jensen) Larson joining her two other siblings, Donna Mae and Merle.

She was raised and educated in Fort Benton, she attended the Day’s country school in Loma, graduating from Fort Benton High School in 1961. After graduating high school she married Darrell Milledge, together they had four children. The couple later divorced. Kay then attended college in Great Falls while in between jobs.

Kay worked at the Riverview Greenhouse as a florist and as a cook at several different places like Loma Café and finally Sunrise Bluffs from which she retired. Kay had many fond memories of working at the Bluffs she met many people and made lifelong friends that she treasured. Kay married Floyd Emmerson “Skip” Chenoweth in 1980. Together they made their home in Fort Benton and later moved to Loma. Skip passed in 2016. Kay moved to the Sunrise Bluffs in Fort Benton and later to the Missouri River Care Center in 2020.

Kay enjoyed gardening, bowling and playing darts. She played in a dart league with Skip for many years. She also enjoyed camping at Tiber and Holter lakes. She was an active volunteer for the Loma Fire Department for over three years and continued to support their efforts throughout her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Floyd “Skip” Chenoweth and stepdaughter, Dawn Gemmete.

Kay is survived by her four children: Loni (Steve) Witt, Judy (Rob) Price, Lynda (Carl) Cole, and Kendra (Brett) Buen. Eight grandchildren, one sister, Donna Mae Graham, and brother Merle (Jan) Larson. Numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Her memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Benton Funeral Chapel with Pastor Kitt Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Kay’s honor may be made to the Loma Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 133 Loma, Montana 59460.

